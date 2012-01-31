(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent decision by the Versailles court of appeal to uphold the initial 'sauvegarde' protection granted to the borrower, a non-FCT SPV, and its parent behind the loan backing Windermere XII FCC, is currently reflected in the transaction's ratings.

The latest ruling is the most recent in a series of court rulings which started in 2008. Fitch understands that Eurotitrisation (ET) acting as Windermere XII's management company will still have the right to appeal this court decision. This right however is reserved for a limited time period only and is subject to the provision of new legal arguments for the court to consider if it is to reverse its decision.

The recent court decision did not rule on the allocation of property income that is pledged to a creditor under a Dailly transfer ('Cession Dailly - cession de creances professionnelles a titre de garantie'), nor on the safeguard plan, which remains suspended.

A court decision in October 2009 affirmed the issuer's right to the rental income, pursuant to the Dailly transfer. As a result, a cash agreement between the borrowers and ET is renewed on a quarterly basis, defining the amount that ET should provide to the borrowers to fund the costs associated with operating the property.. Fitch believes that the Dailly transfer somewhat undermines the safeguard status quo, although clearly to the benefit of noteholders of Windermere XII and other such creditors. The borrower, a non-FCT SPV, had previously been granted protection from creditors while it formulated a plan to repay them. A safeguard plan was approved. However, the subsequent ruling in 2009 serves to undermine this plan. Fitch awaits any further rulings on the Cession Dailly.

Non-FCT SPVs are a common ownership structure for French investment properties and the court's ruling that such entities can be subject to safeguard proceedings creates uncertainty about the ability to enforce contractual loan provisions against other French borrowers. This may have negative ramifications for existing and future securitisations involving such borrowers. In addition to this, while rulings on the borrower's safeguard plan, as well as the validity of the Cession Dailly remain outstanding, uncertainty remains with regards to the final repercussions of the safeguard ruling. Windermere XII's current ratings reflect the borrower's safeguard position as well as the issuer's access to rental receipts via the Cession Dailly. Fitch will continue to monitor events and consider any implications that further rulings may have both on this, as well as other CMBS transactions.