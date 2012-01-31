(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Mapfre SA's (Mapfre) Issuer Default Rating to 'A-' from 'A' and its core operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A' from 'A+'. The ratings have simultaneously been removed from Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on 20 December 2011. The Outlook for the ratings is Negative. A full list of rating actions is below.

The rating action follows the downgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'AA-' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns", dated 27 January 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

As indicated previously (see "Fitch Places Mapfre's Ratings on Rating Watch Negative", dated 20 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the resolution of the RWN was dependent upon the resolution of the RWN on Spain's sovereign ratings given the intrinsic link between Mapfre's ratings and Spain's creditworthiness.

Mapfre's ratings would be most likely further downgraded from the current 'A' IFS if the Spanish sovereign rating was further downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded if the exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt resulted in underwriting or investment losses beyond Fitch's current expectations.

Conversely, Mapfre's Outlook could be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the Spanish sovereign rating was revised to Stable.