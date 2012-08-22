(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Ennore Tank Terminal's senior bank loans of
INR2,850m a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
ETTPL was set up to construct, operate, and maintain a marine liquid terminal at
Ennore port consisting of jetty, trestle, pipelines, tank farm and related
utilities, under a 30-year license agreement from Ennore Port Ltd on a build,
operate and transfer model. The project is sponsored by IMC group (around 88%)
and L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (around 12%). The project cost
of INR4,190m was met by a senior debt of INR2,850m, equity of INR990m and the
balance through customer advances.
The rating benefits from a reasonably high degree of revenue visibility for the
project given the geographical location advantages, the high demand for
petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) products in the port's hinterland, and the
contracts concluded with financially strong counterparties for various
facilities offered by the terminal.
A 24-year contract with Indian Oil Petronas Ltd. (IOPL), a group company of
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), for transporting
LPG from the jetty to the IOCL terminal located within a 5km distance from
Ennore Port is expected to account for a significant portion of revenue. Revenue
from storage, handling and delivery services from tankage facilities should
contribute to around 40% of revenue. However, the company's ability to conclude
satisfactory off-take arrangements for a capacity of around 130,000kl will be
key in realising expected levels of cash flows.
Although most contracts are for durations of less than five years, Fitch does
not expect ETTPL to find much difficulty in managing recontracting risks as also
in ramping up utilisation. The expectation is driven by India's dependence on
huge POL imports and the presence of several user industries in the hinterland
(including oil marketing companies, petrochemical and tyre industries).
The balance revenue (around 60%) is from jetty-related income (wharfage, berth
hire, trestle and pipeline charges, including the aforesaid contracted revenue
from IOPL for transporting LPG). Counterparty risks are somewhat mitigated with
the jetty-related income being covered under favourable payment terms where bulk
of this income is received in advance of arrival of vessels.
Fitch notes that ETTPL faces limited competitive pressures as the off-takers
located in the region would face significant transportation costs if they use
other ports in the region. Limited competition risks are attributed to safety
measures and a consequent regulatory directive to move import of classified POL
products out of the thickly populated areas surrounding the Chennai port.
However the duration for which exclusivity is available under the license
agreement is lower than the debt tenor. Also, should an adjacent private port
obtain necessary regulatory approvals to import liquids and offer tankage
facilities, the project could face material competition over the medium term.
The rating also reflects IMC's strong operational track record in handling
third-party marine liquid terminals and tankage facilities at India's major and
minor seaports. The sponsor also carries out operation and maintenance under a
fixed-price contract which is renewed every five years.
The back-ended amortisation of the bank debt - with nearly 50% of principal
repayment scheduled for the last three years - increases financial risks as does
the variable nature of the interest rate, currently at 12.25%. Structural
comfort is derived from a debt service reserve equivalent to three months' debt
service which is fully funded and is available in the form of a fixed deposit
with the escrow bank.
A rating upgrade could result from positive revenue ramp-up experience as per
the management case, resulting in the project being able to maintain debt
service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 1.2x on a sustained basis. Conversely, the
project's inability to achieve the planned levels of utilisation that could
result in coverage dropping below 1.10x could trigger a rating downgrade.