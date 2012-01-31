(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco Santander Totta's mortgage covered bond program and related series following our corresponding action on 15 eurozone members.

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5 eurozone sovereign CreditWatch placements.

-- Following the Jan. 13 actions, we have today lowered our ratings on Banco Santander Totta's mortgage covered bond program and related series to reflect the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on this program.

-- Our ratings on Banco Santander Totta's mortgage covered bond program and related series remain on CreditWatch negative. We will continue to monitor the covered bond program and will resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have performed additional analysis.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Banco Santander Totta S.A.'s (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) mortgage covered bond program and related series of covered bonds ("obrigacoes hipotecarias") issued under the program. Our ratings on the covered bond program and related series remain on CreditWatch negative (see list below).

On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco Santander Totta's covered bond program and related series following the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on 15 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members on Dec. 5, as well as the CreditWatch negative placement of the rating on the issuer (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications," published on Dec. 5, 2011, "Ratings On Seven Portuguese Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Similar Action On Sovereign," published on Dec. 7, 2011, and "Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements," published on Dec. 15, 2011).