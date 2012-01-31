(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Russia's largest bank, the state savings bank Sberbank, has acquired 100% of the Troika Dialog group of brokerage and investment banking companies.

-- We consider the group to be a highly strategic important member of the Sberbank group, whose creditworthiness we view as close to that of the Russian Federation.

-- We are raising the ratings on Troika Dialog Group Ltd. to 'BBB-/A-3' and 'ruAAA' due to Sberbank's 100% acquisition of Troika.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that over the medium term Troika's key position within Sberbank will remain secure because the bank is integrating its business lines into two new divisions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its long-term counterparty credit and national scale ratings on Troika Dialog Group Ltd. to 'BBB-' and 'ruAAA', from 'B+' and 'ruA+'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on March 16, 2011. At the same time, we raised the short-term counterparty credit rating to 'A-3'. The outlook is stable.

The ratings on Troika Dialog Group Ltd., the holding company of Troika Dialog (Troika)--a group of companies in brokerage and investment banking--reflect Troika's status as a "highly strategic" member of the group of entities that comprise Russian state savings bank Sberbank of Russia (not rated). Sberbank's dominant position in the Russian banking industry, crucial role in the Russian economy, and majority ownership by the Russian Central Bank renders its creditworthiness close to that of the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2, Russia national scale ruAAA/--/--). Troika's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) reflects the risky Russian operating environment and the group's vulnerability to capital market cycles in its securities brokerage, sales, and trading lines. The weak earnings of 2011 reflect this vulnerability. Positive rating factors include Troika's leading market position, successful strategy, and adequate capital and liquidity. In accordance with our criteria, we base the SACP on Troika Dialog Group Ltd. on the creditworthiness of the consolidated group of companies that comprise Troika. Our current SACP on this consolidated group of companies is 'b+'.

On Jan. 23, 2012, Sberbank and Troika announced the completion of their agreement to merge. Troika Dialog Group Ltd. is now 100% owned by Sberbank, which plans to integrate Troika's operations into two newly created divisions: Corporate Investment Bank and Wealth Management.

Sberbank's founder and majority shareholder is the Central Bank of Russia. The CEO and Chairman of Sberbank is German Gref, Russia's former Minister for Economic Development and Trade. Sberbank is the dominant bank in Russia, with a 27% market share of systemwide banking assets and a 46% share of retail deposits. Its pretax income in 2011 through Sept. 30 was Russian ruble (RUR) 318 billion ($10.4 billion). Total shareholders' equity on Sept. 30, 2011, was RUR897 ($29.4 billion). Sberbank does business with virtually all Russian private and public sector industrial companies, and is rapidly expanding in Ukraine, Belarus, and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. The acquisition of Troika is consistent with the broad strategy of Sberbank to be the leading universal bank in Russia and the broader CIS region.

The financial crisis of late 2008 and deep recession of 2009 hit securities brokerage and investment banking in Russia very hard, and the industry is still recovering. Troika reported relatively low consolidated net income of $43 million in the financial year ended Sept. 30, 2010. In 2011, Troika Dialog will move its financial-year end to Dec. 31 from Sept. 30; consequently, financial-year 2011 will cover 15 months. The financial performances of Troika Dialog and other Russian securities brokers suffered in the first three quarters of 2011, owing to the steep decline in equity prices in the third quarter and the drop in trading volumes. We anticipate that profits will be no better than breakeven for full-year 2011 for the entire industry in Russia. Nonetheless, medium-term prospects for Russian brokers and investment banks remain good, in our opinion, due to the projected expansion of Russian capital markets.