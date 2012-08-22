(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned RSHB Capital S.A.'s (RSHBC) CHF450m senior unsecured bonds a final Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB'.

The proceeds from the issue were on-lent to Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg), the Russia-based parent company of RSHBC. RusAg has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'. A full list of RusAg's ratings is at the end of this comment.

The bonds were issued at 17 August 2012, mature in three years, have an annual coupon of 3.125% and do not bear put options. The notes were issued under RusAg's USD15bn LPN programme and are ranked equally with the claims of RusAg's other senior creditors. Terms of the issue include a change of control clause should the Russian Federation cease to own at least 50% plus one share of the bank.

RusAg is fully owned by the state via the Federal Agency on Federal Property Management and was the fourth largest bank by assets at end-7M12. The bank's ratings reflect the potential support available from the Russian authorities.

RusAg ratings are:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB', Stable Oulook

Short-term IDR 'F3'

Viability Rating 'b'

National Long-term rating 'AAA(rus)', Stable Outlook

Support Rating '2'

Support Rating Floor 'BBB'

