(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Bank Belgium , KBC Bank and KBC Group's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A-' from 'A' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions on Dexia Bank Belgium, KBC Bank and KBC Group follow the downgrade of Belgium's Long-term IDR (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns' dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Dexia Bank Belgium, KBC Bank and KBC Group's Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating Floors, reflecting the agency's view that there would be an extremely high probability of potential additional support from the Belgian state ('AA'/Negative) if required. The downgrade of Belgium's Long-term IDR means its ability to support these institutions has decreased. Hence, the agency has revised these institutions' Support Rating Floors to 'A-'. The Short-term IDRs of these three institutions have been affirmed at 'F1', the higher of the two mapping options which link Short-term and Long-term IDRs generally applied by Fitch. This reflects the agency's belief that potential additional support from the Belgian state is more certain in the short-term.

KBC Insurance and KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have also been downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' as a result of the revision of the KBC Group's Support Rating Floor. The Outlook for both companies is Stable.

Subordinated debt of the above-mentioned banks is notched down from their Viability Ratings in line with the criteria report, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com. In addition, the rating of hybrid capital instruments reflects the risk of non-performance. The Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt issued by Dexia Bank Belgium has no coupon flexibility and is therefore rated only one notch below the bank's Viability Rating.

Dexia Credit Local's IDRs and Support Rating Floor reflect the potential additional support if required from France ('AAA'/Negative) and are unaffected by the downgrade of Belgium. However, Dexia Credit Local's debt guaranteed by the States of France, Belgium and Luxembourg ('AAA'/Stable) on a several but not joint basis is rated the same as the weakest of the three sovereigns, which is currently Belgium. Hence, this guaranteed debt has been downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed from RWN.