Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the good capitalization, strong liquidity, and good financial flexibility of NTF&NTG will alleviate the marginal business profile and marginal earnings that pressure the ratings.

Positive rating action is unlikely until profitability is consistently delivered, both for takaful fund members and shareholders. We view this as demonstrating a robust and defensible competitive position in the UAE. Negative rating action would be prompted if we saw further deterioration in underwriting losses and capital erosion, despite the good financial flexibility based on demonstrated investor support.