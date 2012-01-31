(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have assigned preliminary credit ratings to Arkle Master Issuer's RMBS notes series 2012-1.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales will back the notes.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Arkle Master Issuer PLC's residential mortgage-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list below).

This will be the ninth issuance out of the Arkle master trust, which was established in 2006 to issue notes and to make term advances from the proceeds of the notes to Arkle Funding (No. 1) Ltd. (Funding 1) under an intercompany loan agreement. It may issue further notes and make further term advances to Funding 1, which will use the proceeds of the term advances received under the intercompany loan to purchase a share of the master trust property.

Under this series, Arkle is expected to issue short-term hard-bullet notes rated 'A-1+ (sf)', having a final legal maturity date in February 2013, and three scheduled amortization notes rated 'AAA (sf)', the latter having a legal final maturity date in May 2060. The notes are secured by a pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Credit enhancement to the noteholders comprises a combination of the subordination of the junior tranches, the general reserve fund, and the Z loans provided to Funding 1 by Lloyds TSB under a subordinated loan facility.

The most recent pool data we have received from the issuer, in December 2011, indicates that the current pool balance is approximately GBP23.87 billion and we expect no further assets to be added as part of this issuance (though periodic replenishments will occur as normal).

Cheltenham & Gloucester PLC (C&G) used to originate the master trust loans, before the transfer of its banking business to Lloyds TSB Bank PLC in October 2007. Since the transfer, Lloyds TSB has originated the loans. Lloyds TSB has replaced C&G as administrator of the mortgages and as cash manager of the master trust.

