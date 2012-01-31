(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Irish Life Assurance plc's (Irish Life)
'BBB+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating, 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (LTIDR)
and subordinated debt rating of 'BB+'. The agency has also removed the Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) on the ratings, and assigned a Negative Outlook to the IFS and LTIDR.
The rating actions reflect the fact that the RWN on Ireland ('BBB+') has been
removed and the rating has been assigned a Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Takes
Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns" dated 27 January 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). The ratings continue to reflect the close link between
Irish Life and the Irish economy and Irish Life's exposure to Irish government
debt.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include the
macro-economic environment having a greater than expected impact on persistency
or new business or any threats to profitability. Such threats could include the
impact of the Irish government's austerity package, high unemployment, reduced
consumer confidence and lower than expected GDP triggering higher policyholder
lapse rates and lower sales volumes. Any downgrade to Ireland's rating could
lead to a downgrade of Irish Life.
Irish Life was put up for sale by its parent Irish Life & Permanent plc in
August 2011. However, no buyer had been found so far and Fitch believes it will
be challenging to find a suitable buyer in the current macroeconomic
environment.