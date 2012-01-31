(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'A-' rating to Tesco Property Finance 5's secured bonds.

-- This is the fifth Tesco Property Finance sale-and-leaseback transaction since 2009.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' credit rating to Tesco Property Finance 5 PLC's planned issuance of GBP450.5 million secured bonds.

The transaction is a sale-and-leaseback transaction involving 11 supermarket properties that the Tesco Sarum Ltd. Partnership (the partnership) owns. The properties are leased to subsidiaries of Tesco PLC, whose rental obligations are guaranteed by Tesco PLC. One of these supermarkets is planned to contain seven retail units, sublet to third parties but with Tesco ultimately obligated to make rental payments under the lease. Each Tesco occupational lease is effectively full-repairing and insuring, and the lease term will expire after the maturity date of the bonds, with no assignment rights. However, the leases include a break clause (for all leases simultaneously) in January 2022, only exercisable if the bonds have been fully repaid.

The transaction is structured so that the bond obligations are ultimately supported by the payment stream emanating from the underlying Tesco occupational leases. To mitigate the risk that rental receipts are insufficient to meet fixed interest and principal payments under the partnership loan, the issuer has entered into partnership and issuer-level swaps with Tesco as the ultimate swap counterparty, to provide fixed payments at each interest payment date (IPD).

Tesco Property Finance 5 issued the secured bonds and used the proceeds to enter into new financing with the borrower. The bonds are fully amortizing over the life of the transaction.

This is the fifth Tesco Property Finance sale-and-leaseback transaction since 2009. The previous four transactions have seen GBP2.6 billion of long-dated, fixed-rate financing raised.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Summary: Tesco PLC, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- New Issue: Tesco Property Finance 4 PLC, Feb. 14, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008