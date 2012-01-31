(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - The symptoms of a weakened economy have led to a sizeable increase in negative rating actions for U.S. public finance through the end of last year, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

Both upgrades and downgrades rose among U.S. municipalities in 2011 compared to last year. Downgrades have outnumbered upgrades in each of the last three years.

Fitch reported 268 downgrades in 2011, 63% higher than in 2010 (164). Upgrades too rose, albeit a smaller percentage, with 130 recorded in 2011 compared to 103 in 2010. Not surprisingly, state and local government ratings accounted for the bulk of the rating downgrades again last year (155, compared to 98 in 2010).

Fitch also reported a rise in Negative Outlooks, to 306 in 2011 from 229 in 2010. The number of Positive Rating Outlooks also increased to 68 (up from 55 the previous year). Negative Rating Watches also increased to 29 from 16 in 2010.

It is important to note that despite the increase, downgrades still account for a small percentage of total public finance rating actions. Fitch affirmed the vast majority (over 80%) of municipal ratings with Stable Rating Outlooks, while downgraded under 8% of all muni credits in 2011.

