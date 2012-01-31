(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Pekao SA (Pekao), including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Pekao's subsidiary, Pekao Bank Hipoteczny's (Pekao BH). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

Pekao's Long- and Short-term IDRs are based on its intrinsic strength, reflected in its Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-', and do not benefit from any potential support that it can expect to receive from its parent, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, rated 'A-'/RWN), in case of need. The Stable Outlook on Pekao's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view on the outlook for Pekao's standalone risk profile as well as the Stable Outlook on Poland's sovereign ratings (foreign currency Long-term IDR 'A-'/Stable).

Pekao BH's ratings are based on the extremely high probably of support from its 100% owner, Pekao.

Pekao's Long-term IDR and VR reflect the bank's stable and diversified funding base, ample capitalisation and strong franchise as well as consistency in conservative credit and market risk management. These factors have made Pekao more resilient to the deterioration in the operating environment during the crisis compared with peers, and in Fitch's view give the bank sufficient flexibility to accommodate any negative impact from the slowing Polish economy. Foreign currency mortgage lending is limited, asset quality deterioration has been contained and profitability has remained sound throughout the current cycle.

Pekao's ratings also reflect Fitch's view that possible contagion risk from UC is limited at present. This reflects Pekao's low dependence on group and wholesale funding, its robust domestic franchise and a strong local regulator, which in Fitch's view would be very unlikely to permit excessive transfers of capital and liquidity from Polish banks to their foreign parents. Nevertheless, Fitch will conduct a further review of Pekao's ratings if the resolution of the RWN on UC results in negative rating action.

Given Pekao's exposures to Polish sovereign risk and the Polish operating environment, any negative action on Poland's sovereign ratings could also put downward pressure on the ratings of Pekao.

Pekao is a universal bank with the second-largest market share in Poland by total assets, serving more than 4 million customers. It holds the second-largest market share in retail deposits. Pekao also directly owns the small UniCredit Bank in Ukraine, although this has been put up for sale. Apart from banking, Pekao offers leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management services through its subsidiaries.

Pekao BH is a specialised mortgage lender involved in financing residential and commercial real estate through lending to private individuals and corporate customers. At end-H111, Pekao BH's gross loans accounted for 2.0% of Pekao's consolidated gross loan book.

The rating actions are as follows:

Bank Pekao SA

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Pekao Bank Hipoteczny

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA'(pol); Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+'(pol)