(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Wairarapa Building Society's (WBS) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and 'B' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed WBS's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+', Support Rating at '4' and Support Rating Floor at 'B'.

The affirmation of WBS's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect WBS's sound asset quality, good funding, adequate capitalisation and acceptable on-balance sheet liquidity. The ratings also take into consideration WBS's limited franchise and financial flexibility.

Fitch notes that WBS's capitalisation, asset quality and operating performance improved during the year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12). Moreover, the society's funding and liquidity positions remained healthy. WBS had no impaired loans at FYE12 and past due loans were well secured by low loan to value ratios. However, WBS is exposed to some large loans relative to the size of the institution although a historically prudent underwriting approach does help mitigate this risk.

Capitalisation as measured by the tangible common equity/tangible asset ratio improved to 15% at FYE12 (FYE11: 14%) following a reduction in the loan book and growth in retained earnings. Fitch views WBS's high capital ratios relative to peers as appropriate due to loan concentrations and limited ability to access capital.

WBS's loan book is fully funded by customer deposits and although only 1% of the society's deposits had a maturity beyond 12 months, roll over rates have averaged around 90% and funding is adequately diversified by instruments and maturities for an institution of its size. WBS's liquidity position is supported by NZD10.3m of cash and liquid investments in addition to committed facilities totalling NZD18m.

WBS's pre-impairment profits strengthened during FY12 following lower write downs in the society's property investment portfolio and falling exposure to hedging costs. Fitch expects operating performance to strengthen in FY13 as WBS could still benefit from asset re-pricing and reduced hedging costs. However, a low credit growth environment and well capitalised banking system are increasing competition among lenders for loans and more onerous regulatory (liquidity) requirements for retail deposits.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely as WBS's ratings are constrained by geographic concentration, in addition to high large-loan exposure and a small absolute capital base. An unexpected decline in asset quality leading to an erosion of capital would have a negative impact on WBS's ratings. Moreover, if this caused reputational damage, weakened the franchise and impacted funding, WBS's ratings would likely be downgraded.

WBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the society's small market share in New Zealand. The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand sovereign to provide timely support to the society. This might arise if New Zealand's financial position is weakened and reflected in a multi-notch downgrade of the country's Long-Term IDR. However, Fitch views this scenario to be fairly unlikely.

The rating actions are as follows:

Wairarapa Building Society:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'

Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'