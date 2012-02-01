(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 01 - Large companies in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are strong enough to withstand
the effects of a slowdown in demand and a rise in input costs and country risks. Nevertheless,
the credit quality of a large number of their smaller peers is likely to deteriorate.
That is according to a report, titled "Increased Country Risk And Reduced
Demand To Test Most South Asia Companies In 2012," that Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services published today.
"The outlook on most of the companies that we rate in South Asia is stable.
These companies are generally large in their respective markets and have
diversified operations, experienced managements, and strong financial
resources. This should help them sustain their credit profiles," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Mehul Sukkawala.
Nevertheless, South Asia companies are vulnerable to any further weakening in
domestic demand in 2012. That's because their respective governments have
limited capability to provide a fiscal boost in the face of a domestic or
global crisis.
The report notes that country risk continues to play an important role in the
credit profile of companies in South Asia. The risk has increased in India and
Pakistan in the past two years. The rise in risk in India is due to a
perceived increase in corruption and uncertainty in policies. Political
turmoil and an energy crisis have raised country risk in Pakistan. Such risks
make it harder for companies to manage their cash flows, form long-term
strategies, and proceed with investment plans.
In India, the government is engaging with the industry to address policy
issues, but we have yet to see any significant positive actions.
"We expect new capital expenditure commitments to continue to slow down in
South Asia, with the exception of Sri Lanka. The slowdown is most intense for
projects in the electric utilities, and metals and mining sectors," said Mr.
Sukkawala.
We anticipate that liquidity for companies we rate in the region will remain
adequate to strong because of companies' large cash balances, strong banking
relationships, and access to capital.
