Rationale
We affirmed the ratings on IRPC to reflect our expectation that the company's
financial strength will stabilize in 2013. We expect IRPC's credit ratios to
be adequate for its "significant" financial risk profile, as defined under our
criteria, for the next two to three years.
We expect a stronger performance in the second half of 2012, with EBITDA of
about Thai baht (THB) 7.0 billion for the full year. The company's poor
performance in the second quarter of 2012 was primarily due to declining oil
prices during the period. IRPC's EBITDA would have been about THB500 million,
excluding stock losses from falling oil prices for the six months ended June
30, 2012. We estimate that IRPC's ratio of debt to EBITDA could deteriorate to
more than 5.5x in 2012 from 2.8x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011.
In our opinion, IRPC's capital structure, adequate liquidity, and ability to
defer capital expenditure provide some cushion against the uncertain outlook
for refining and petrochemical margins should the company's credit profile
come under stress. The rating also continues to factor in IRPC's strategic
importance to, and support from, its parent PTT Public Co. Ltd.
(BBB+/Stable/--).
We believe IRPC's cash flows will improve in the second half of 2012 due to
stable oil prices, continued savings from the company's combined heat and
power plant project, and the completion of its propylene booster and lube base
debottlenecking projects. However, we anticipate that IRPC will partly fund
its substantial approved capital expenditure of about US$750 million over
2012-2016 through debt. The spending relates to IRPC's transformation into an
integrated petrochemicals business and compliance with Euro IV emission norms.
The rating can accommodate the anticipated increase in debt, in our view. We
expect IRPC's ratio of debt to EBITDA to remain around 3.0x and the
debt-to-capital ratio to average about 38% over 2013-2015.
IRPC's business risk profile remains "fair", as defined in our criteria. Cost
advantages from the company's fully integrated refining and petrochemical
operations and captive supporting infrastructure support the profile.
Integrated operations allow IRPC to produce low-cost naphtha cracking
feedstock for its petrochemical production, thereby mitigating the effects of
volatility in naphtha spot prices. However, weights on its business risk
profile include: inherent industry risks, product price volatility, the small
scale of IRPC's operations, and the average complexity of its refinery.
Average complexity increases cash costs and lowers margins, making the company
more vulnerable to a cyclical downturn compared with its peers.
Liquidity
IRPC's liquidity is "adequate", as defined under our criteria. The company has
cash and short-term investments of Thai baht (THB) 4.7 billion as of June 30,
2012, against short-term debt maturities of 7.6 billion (including interest
payable). In addition, IRPC has access to about THB17 billion in undrawn
committed and uncommitted credit lines.
We do not expect the company to face material financing-related issues,
particularly in the local banking market, given its solid balance sheet and
linkage to PTT. We expect IRPC's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x over
the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company's liquidity sources
will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Our liquidity assessment
incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of
about THB6.0 billion in funds from operations and THB18 billion in existing
cash, current investments, and available committed credit facilities as of
June 30, 2012.
-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of
about THB14 billion in capital expenditure, as well as dividends and debt
repayments of about THB3 billion.
RPC must adhere to certain covenants under existing loan agreements. We
understand that it is in compliance with these covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a recovery in IRPC's financial
performance in the second half of 2012 and throughout 2013 because of
continued cost savings and improved cash flows from completed projects. Our
expectations do not factor in another sharp drop in oil prices as was the case
in the second quarter of 2012.
Absence of a sharp drop in oil prices, continued cost savings, and
contributions from completed projects should mitigate the uncertain economic
and industry outlook and the company's partly debt-funded capital expenditure.
We expect IRPC's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to around 3.0x in 2013. The
outlook also factors in the continued support from, and integration with, PTT.
We may lower the rating on IRPC if:
-- PTT and the Thailand government, through the Government Pension Funds,
the Government Savings Bank, and Vayupak Fund 1, significantly reduce their
stakes in IRPC, or IRPC's business integration with PTT shifts considerably; or
-- IRPC has significant cost overruns, delays in planned capital
expenditure, or reduced operating cash flow from a fall in oil prices or
weaker-than-expected product prices and demand, such that its debt-to-EBITDA
ratio deteriorates to more than 3x on a sustained basis.
Conversely, we could raise the rating on IRPC if: (1) the company becomes more
integrated with PTT, particularly if PTT materially increases its equity stake
in the company; (2) IRPC completes its planned capital expenditure without
cost overruns or material delays; and (3) its cash flow generation improves,
such that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is less than 2.0x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
IRPC Public Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
IRPC Public Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB-