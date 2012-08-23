Aug 23 - In a report published today, Fitch Ratings said that it expects health insurance and managed care companies' credit metrics to remain solid despite some negative trends.

The agency believes that the publicly traded health insurers and managed care companies it monitors will generate second-half 2012 EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios in the 10x-13x range. This projection represents a modest decline from first-half 2012's EBITDA-based coverage ratio of 14.1x as Fitch believes that second-half 2012 earnings and interest coverage will be pressured by declining EBITDA-based margins and modest increases in financial leverage and interest expense.

Fitch's expectation is that monitored health insurer and managed care companies' aggregate debt levels relative to EBITDA and to total capital will be 1.5x - 1.7x and 30%-35%, respectively, at year-end 2012. These expected leverage ratios represent moderate increases compared to current ratios, primarily due to acquisition-related financing. Fitch does not anticipate significant increases beyond these levels, since most issuers are generating cash flow that is sufficient to meet ongoing business needs and make moderately sized acquisitions.

Fitch believes that health insurers and managed care companies will continue to manage share repurchases in such a way that their financial leverage ratios remain consistent with current rating categories. From 2009 through first-half 2012, annualized cash flow used to repurchase shares averaged 10.3% of the sector's beginning of the year shareholder equity.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)