(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch B(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating on India-based real estate partnership firm Neptune Developers (ND) and its INR739m long-term loans.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ND.

Fitch migrated ND to the non-monitored category on 21February 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).