(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. ------------------- 23-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: D/--/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Deep sea Domestic
Trans. of
Freight
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Feb-2012 D/-- D/--
30-Jan-2012 CC/-- CC/--
26-Aug-2010 B-/-- B-/--
31-Mar-2008 B/-- B/--
15-Oct-2007 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. (BLT) reflects the Indonesia-based shipping company's default on its financial obligations. We also have a 'D' issue rating on the US$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2014 that BLT Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of BLT, issued.
BLT ceased its debt repayments and ship lease payments since January 2012 and is negotiating with creditors on restructuring its operations and finances.
