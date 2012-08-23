(Agency corrects this article, issued earlier today, has been republished to amend the misstated issue rating in the "Rating Action" section. A corrected version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- German semiconductor designer Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG reported significantly weaker-than-expected operating results in the third quarter of fiscal 2012 and we anticipate weaker operating results in the near term.

-- We have revised our liquidity assessment to weak from less than adequate to reflect our expectation of continued negative free cash flow generation and a likely covenant breach on Sept. 30, 2012.

-- We are therefore placing our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Lantiq on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade if Lantiq is unable to improve its liquidity profile over the coming weeks.

Rating Action

On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based semiconductor company Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG on CreditWatch with negative implications, along with its 'B-' issue rating on Lantiq's debt.

Rationale

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our opinion that Lantiq's weaker-than-expected operating results in the third quarter of fiscal 2012 will persist over the next few quarters, due to the currently subdued industry demand, lower-than-expected revenues from new product launches, and continued competitive pressure on margins.

We revised our assessment of Lantiq's liquidity to "weak" from "less than adequate" to reflect the continued negative free cash flow generation and likely covenant breach on Sept. 30, 2012. However, at this stage, we have not factored in the potential for any additional liquidity support from Lantiq's owner, private equity company Golden Gate Capital (GGC; not rated). GGC provided the company with $115 million additional funding during fiscal 2012 to support an amendment agreement and waiver to the credit agreement for Lantiq's outstanding loans in February 2012.

We anticipate that Lantiq will breach the minimum EBITDA covenant on its debt, which requires a minimum adjusted EBITDA of $35 million, on Sept. 30, 2012. In the nine months to June 30, 2012, Lantiq reported pro forma EBITDA (as defined by the company) of only $12 million. This includes about $1.5 million pro forma EBITDA in the third quarter and we expect only a mild increase in EBITDA generation in the fourth quarter. The EBITDA covenant becomes even more demanding in fiscal 2013. As a result, in our base-case assessment, we do not envisage that Lantiq will be able to comply with this covenant over the coming quarters, given the currently weak sales and EBITDA trends.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2012, Lantiq reported a year-on-year and sequential revenue declines of 26% and 17%, respectively, to $78 million, and its pro forma EBITDA margin declined by 9.5 percentage points to 1.9%. In addition, in the nine months to June 30, 2012, Lantiq reported significant negative free operating cash flow (FOCF; cash flow from operations after capital expenditures) of about $33 million, primarily due to its weak operating margins and significant restructuring expenses and carve-out-related investments, which was only partly offset by a reduction of its net working capital.

Liquidity

We assess Lantiq's liquidity as "weak", as defined in our criteria. This is primarily based on our view that Lantiq's sources of liquidity will be insufficient to cover its uses in fiscal year 2013, absent further liquidity support from GGC. At the same time, our liquidity assessment reflects the increased near-term likelihood of a covenant breach and the uncertainty as to whether Lantiq will be able to avoid the risk of defaulting on its debt through another amendment to its credit agreement.

In our current base-case forecast, we estimate liquidity sources in fiscal 2013 at about $30 million, primarily including surplus cash and funds from operations. We estimate Lantiq's liquidity needs in fiscal 2013 at about $33 million, primarily comprising debt prepayments as specified in the amendment agreement and capital expenditures.

We anticipate that Lantiq will breach its minimum EBITDA covenant of $35 million on Sept. 30, 2012. In addition, we anticipate that Lantiq will be unable to comply with its current covenant schedule over the upcoming quarters, due to our forecast that Lantiq will achieve only relatively weak EBITDA generation and continued negative FOCF. The credit agreement revised in February 2012 allows a total of three equity cures for its duration.

Recovery analysis

The 'B-' issue rating on Lantiq's term loan is on CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating is one notch higher than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the facility remains at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Under our hypothetical default scenario, we have revised our year of default to 2013 from 2012, given the reduction in debt and the revised debt amortization and covenant schedule as a result of the amendment of the credit agreement in February 2012.

We continue to value the group as a going concern, given Lantiq's niche market position, meaningful intellectual property, and long-term relationships with its customers. We believe that the valuation of the business is underpinned by the value of the group's intellectual property. Consequently, the recovery prospects for senior secured debtholders rely heavily on the intellectual property's realizable value. As part of our analysis, we have also considered how recovery prospects might differ in the event of a liquidation. In our view, the estimated liquidation value would not result in meaningfully different recovery prospects for secured debtholders compared with those based on our going-concern valuation.

Given the company's continued deterioration in operating performance and lower spending on research and development, we believe there could be potential deterioration in the stressed enterprise value, which could result in lower recovery prospects for senior secured lenders.

After deducting priority liabilities, such as enforcement costs and a proportion of the projected net pension deficit, we estimate recovery prospects in the 70%-90% range for the senior secured term loan, which equates to a recovery rating of '2'.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after discussing with Lantiq's management how the company is planning to address the currently weaker-than-expected operating performance, its high debt load and amortization schedule, and the expected covenant breaches.

We could lower the ratings if we perceive that Lantiq will be unable to avoid a payment default over the next 12 months, for example, as a result of insufficient support from GGC, or if it is unable to obtain an amendment to its covenant schedule within the next three months. In addition, continued top-line pressures amidst subdued industry demand and weak revenue prospects from new products, as well as expectations of continued negative FOCF generation, could put pressure on the ratings. Furthermore, we could lower the ratings if we perceive an increased likelihood that Lantiq and its owner might consider capital transactions that would qualify as a distressed debt-exchange offer under our criteria.

We could affirm the ratings if Lantiq is able to amend its covenant schedule and restore adequate covenant headroom of at least 15% in fiscal 2013.

In light of the overall weak operating performance, we see limited rating upside at this stage.

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG

Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Positive/--

Senior Secured (Term Loan) B-/Watch Neg B-

Recovery Rating 2 2