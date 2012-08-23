Aug 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- Only 1.11% (by original issuance volume) of European structured finance notes outstanding in mid-2007 have defaulted.

-- The 12-month rolling downgrade rate rose to 30.8% amid the deteriorating European economy, worsening collateral performance, and the application of some updates to our ratings criteria.

-- Senior notes outperformed those ranked more junior in the capital structure, with only 0.82% of ratings on 'AAA' issuance defaulting since mid-2007.

-- Consumer-related securitizations have outperformed those backed by corporate loans, with cumulative default rates since mid-2007 of 0.03% and 3.59%, respectively.

-- On aggregate, 58.1% of notes that were outstanding five years ago have since seen rating withdrawals--usually due to full redemption.

By mid-2012, five years after the start of the financial downturn, only 1.11% of European structured finance notes outstanding in mid-2007 (by original issuance volume) had defaulted. And the 12-month-rolling default rate edged only slightly higher to 0.50%, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' transition study, published today.

"This news comes despite European economic output stalling since the end of 2011," said credit analyst Arnaud Checconi. "The region looks increasingly likely to fall back into recession. Moreover, the European unemployment rate reached a 15-year high of 10.4% in June, according to Eurostat. This environment has negative implications for securitization collateral performance."

Mr. Checconi added: " Even amid the deteriorating European economy, worsening collateral performance, and the application of some updates to our ratings criteria, the rise in the 12-month-rolling downgrade rate slowed to only 30.8%."

Capital structure positioning and asset class remain key indicators of default and ratings transition trends. Higher-rated notes, for instance, have outperformed those ranked junior in the capital structure, with only 0.82% of ratings on 'AAA' issuance defaulting since mid-2007. Consumer-related securitizations have also outperformed those backed by corporate loans, with cumulative default rates since mid-2007 of 0.03% and 3.59%, respectively.

Nonetheless, cumulative downgrade rates have risen primarily in asset-backed securities (ABS) and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). In ABS for example, we lowered our ratings on 41 ABS notes following our downgrade of Spain. Subsequent rating actions on Spanish banks and the lack of remedial actions by affected transaction counterparties, combined with poor collateral performance, also triggered some downgrades. In RMBS, most downgrades resulted from the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and, in some cases, deteriorating collateral performance (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

By contrast, we estimate that more than 58% of notes outstanding in mid-2007 have fully redeemed. But Europe's economic woes could have a more pronounced effect on future ratings performance, as an increasingly likely double-dip recession could further weaken collateral and ultimately transaction performance.

