UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- ASR Levensverzekering N.V. ----------------------------- 23-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Sep-2008 A/-- --/--
17-Jul-2008 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 29-Sep-2008
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts