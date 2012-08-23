Rationale

The outlook revision mainly reflects our view that a strategic shift away from the FL group's current and balanced focus on both new and existing insurance operations is now less likely. It also reflects our view of the progress that the group has made in improving the value extracted from its new business operations in the U.K., which we believe should continue over the rating horizon. Our ratings on the FL group take into account the consolidated view of the strengths, weaknesses, and key financial metrics across the FL group, including its ultimate parent and listed entity Resolution Ltd.

On Aug. 15, 2012, financial services restructuring company Resolution Ltd. announced its first-half 2012 results and a number of changes to its management and strategy of the FL group. These announcements included details of a strategy in which acquisitions are not envisaged and changes to current governance arrangements. Governance (within the group as a whole) will be simpler, in our view, following the combination of the boards of Resolution Ltd. and Friends Life Group PLC and the planned termination of an agreement between Resolution Ltd. and Resolution Operations LLP, which had previously provided an important element of strategic oversight linked to transactions.

Resolution Ltd. has communicated that a specific "exit" event is no longer envisaged for divestment of its holding of FL group, for example, there are no plans for separate IPOs of "HeritageCo" (a closed fund consolidator), and "OpenCo" (an insurer that would seek new business). We consider the announcements by Resolution Ltd. to be significant and now believe that there is a reduction in the risk of a material adverse change in the FL group's profile and composition over the rating horizon. These announcements do not preclude such a change, however. For example, a sale of either "HeritageCo" or "OpenCo" could still occur. Nevertheless, we believe that the market environment, changes to corporate governance arrangements, and, importantly, our view of the synergies within the current group make a separation less likely.

We continue to believe that there are disadvantages in separating the FL group's existing and new business activities. In particular, the synergies created by combining these operations are becoming more significant as the profitability of writing new business improves. The group has outperformed our initial expectations for improvements in new business profitability over the first half of 2012 and we expect these profitability improvements to continue into 2013. Our base-case assumption is that the annual level of value of new business and new business margins will remain resilient, above GBP130 million and 2.5%, respectively. In addition, we expect the return on embedded value to trend upward toward 7%-8% over the next year.

Given the ongoing focus on maximizing value for shareholders within the FL group, we believe the risk of a transformation in the profile and composition of the FL group, while reduced, still remains.

Although now less likely, there remains the possibility that either the new business operations could be sold or the profile of the FL group could become more heavily weighted to a closed fund consolidator. This is facilitated by the FL group's distinct legal and operational separation of new and existing insurance business. The ongoing focus on shareholder value and the adverse macroeconomic environment continue to constrain the group's financial risk profile, in our view, but our base-case assumption is that capital adequacy will remain robust over the rating horizon.

The ratings on U.K.-based FLL and operating subsidiary FLC reflect our view of the group's strong capitalization and strong investment profile. These positive factors are offset by our view of ongoing constraints within the group's financial profile. These arise in particular from risks and uncertainties from the continued strategic focus on maximizing shareholder value and pressure on operating performance from industry and economic risk factors.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the FL group primarily reflects a strengthening in our base-case assumption that its current and balanced focus on both new and existing insurance operations will remain intact. It also reflects our view that progress with new business profitability initiatives is improving earnings quality and helping to mitigate the adverse impact of low interest rates on embedded value returns.

A negative rating action may occur if:

-- Our assessment of the probability of a material adverse change in the composition of the group increases, for example, if we consider that the combination of new and existing insurance activities is less likely; or

-- The profile of the group becomes more heavily weighted toward that of a closed life fund consolidator, causing the scale of value of new business (defined as value of new business divided by value-in-force) to fall; or

-- Improving trends in new business and overall profitability do not continue; or

-- Capitalization declines from its current strong levels.

A positive rating action may occur if:

-- Our view of the group's competitive position strengthens, perhaps from the group emerging as a relative beneficiary from regulatory change, such as auto-enrolment and the Retail Distribution Review; and

-- The revised governance structure is fully embedded and there is greater clarity over the implications of management's strategy to maximize value for shareholders such that our view of the FL group's financial profile improves owing to several factors. For example, if the group maintains a robust and at least strong level of capitalization and makes further material progress on improving new business and overall levels of profitability; and

-- Our assessment of the probability of a material adverse change in the composition of the group does not increase.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Friends Life Group PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/--

Friends Life Co. Ltd.

Friends Life Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

Friends Life Group PLC

Subordinated* BBB+

Junior Subordinated* BBB

*Guaranteed by Friends Life Ltd.