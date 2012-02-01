(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - British Sky Broadcasting's half-year results, while fully supportive of its current ratings, highlight the highly competitive nature of the UK market for triple-play packages of television, telephony and broadband services and the increasing pressure we expect the company to face from internet pay-TV services in the coming years.

Sky announced that it will begin offering fibre broadband services later this year. We believe that the company is keeping its customer proposition relevant in the face of increased efforts from BT Group (BBB'/Stable/'F2') and Virgin Media ('BB+'/Stable) to attract customers with triple-play packages. The triple-play market is particularly competitive because each player is a leader in one particular segment; Sky with the most television content, BT as the incumbent fixed-line provider and Virgin as provider of the fastest broadband service.

Sky's fibre offer will use BT's infrastructure and follows Virgin's recent announcement that it would double the broadband speeds offered to most of its subscribers by mid-2013.

Separately, the company's plan for an IPTV service indicates that Sky is responding to growing competition from over the top (OTT) content providers, such as Netflix and Amazon's LoveFilm, which stream content over the internet at competitive prices compared to a traditional pay-TV subscription. Sky's service will allow it to target people who aren't willing to sign up for a full pay-TV subscription, but the company will have to balance this potential market against the need to ensure it doesn't cannibalize its existing customer base.

Increasing competition from other pay-TV companies and OTT-providers will also result in more pressure on content acquisition, however we believe that this will be a slow process. Sky has significant headroom in its current rating and we do not expect competitive pressures to change this in the near term.