(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 01 - British Sky Broadcasting's half-year results, while fully supportive of its
current ratings, highlight the highly competitive nature of the UK market for triple-play
packages of television, telephony and broadband services and the increasing pressure we expect
the company to face from internet pay-TV services in the coming years.
Sky announced that it will begin offering fibre broadband services later this
year. We believe that the company is keeping its customer proposition relevant
in the face of increased efforts from BT Group (BBB'/Stable/'F2') and Virgin
Media ('BB+'/Stable) to attract customers with triple-play packages. The
triple-play market is particularly competitive because each player is a leader
in one particular segment; Sky with the most television content, BT as the
incumbent fixed-line provider and Virgin as provider of the fastest broadband
service.
Sky's fibre offer will use BT's infrastructure and follows Virgin's recent
announcement that it would double the broadband speeds offered to most of its
subscribers by mid-2013.
Separately, the company's plan for an IPTV service indicates that Sky is
responding to growing competition from over the top (OTT) content providers,
such as Netflix and Amazon's LoveFilm, which stream content over the internet at
competitive prices compared to a traditional pay-TV subscription. Sky's service
will allow it to target people who aren't willing to sign up for a full pay-TV
subscription, but the company will have to balance this potential market against
the need to ensure it doesn't cannibalize its existing customer base.
Increasing competition from other pay-TV companies and OTT-providers will also
result in more pressure on content acquisition, however we believe that this
will be a slow process. Sky has significant headroom in its current rating and
we do not expect competitive pressures to change this in the near term.