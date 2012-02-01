(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Moods Hospitality Private Limited's (MHPL) 'Fitch B(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B(ind)nm' on the agency's website. MHPL's INR117m term loans have also been migrated to 'Fitch B(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B(ind)'. The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MHPL.

The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".