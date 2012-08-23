(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HDFC: MBS 2006 Series II Trust - a RMBS transaction - as follows:

INR914.2m Class A1 PTC affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR0.6m Class A2 PTC affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect adequate available credit enhancement and satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses. As of the payout date of 15 July 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR283.8m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR920.8m.

According to the payout report of 15 July 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.42% of the original pool principal and 1.59% of the current pool principal. The transaction has amortised since the transaction closed in March 2006 leaving 26.2% of the original pool balance outstanding as of the collection month of May 2012.