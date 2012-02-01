(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 01 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it had assigned its 'B' long-term
debt rating to the proposed $850 million senior secured notes due in 2019 to be issued by INEOS
Finance PLC and guaranteed by Ineos Holdings Ltd. The recovery rating on
the notes is '2'.
The proceeds of the notes will be used to partially refinance the existing
EUR1.05 billion Term loan B.
The proposed notes have the same guarantees and security package as existing
senior secured notes (due 2015) and will rank pari passu with the existing
senior secured bank facilities. Guarantors include the company's main
operating entities, consolidating approximately 85% of total group EBITDA and
assets.
The 'B' issue rating on the proposed notes is one notch higher than the
corporate credit rating. The '2' recovery rating on these notes indicates our
expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for debtholders in the event of
a payment default.
The recovery rating on these notes reflects the company's significant stressed
enterprise value at the point of default, the first lien extensive security on
the company's major assets, and the U.K.'s favorable jurisdiction.
We view the proposed bond issue as credit positive for Ineos, because it
reduces refinancing risk related to the June and December 2013 maturities of
Term loan B, which would be reduced to a combined EUR435 million.
That said, upside potential for the issuer credit rating on Ineos would be
tied to adequate covenant headroom, as we foresee an increased likelihood of
covenant breach in view of the tightening levels set for 2012-2013. In
addition, rating upside would also depend on an improved macro environment.
For instance, we anticipate that Ineos will report a weak fourth quarter 2011
with lower margins and declining volumes related to seasonally weaker demand
and industry destocking in light of the prevailing economic uncertainties.
At the same time, some indicators point to a better business environment in
January 2012. Depending on the path of economic recovery and operating
resilience, Ineos' EBITDA for 2012 could be higher than the EUR1.2 billion
currently assumed in our base-line credit scenario (see "Swiss Chemicals
Producer Ineos Group Outlook To Stable From Positive On Likely Lower
Profitability; 'B-' Rating Affirmed", published Jan. 13, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
