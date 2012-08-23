Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's YKM Entertainment & Hotels Pvt Ltd (YEHPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned YEHPL's INR780m term loans a National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect execution risks stemming from the company's four-star hotel in Tirupati, which is undergoing construction and interior works.

Timely completion of the project is a key requirement for operational cash flows to meet term loan interest payments during the financial year ending March 2014 and principal repayments commencing from Q1FY15.

The ratings draw strength from the hotel's location advantage; Tirupati is the world's second-largest pilgrimage centre and demand for a star-category accommodation is high relative to supply. The ratings are also supported by the ability of YEHPL's sponsors - YKM Projects Pvt Ltd, Time Projects Pvt Ltd, Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd - to fund the project.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- delay in the project of more than six months leading to cost and time over-runs or delays in servicing financial obligations

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- completion of project as per schedule

- minimum debt service coverage above 1.1x

Incorporated in 2009, YEHPL is implementing a four-star deluxe hotel along with a wellness health spa and a convention centre at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, at a total estimated cost of INR 1,302.5m. The project cost is being funded by INR780m of term debt and INR522.5m of sponsor contribution. The combined financials of the sponsors' existing businesses for FY12 indicate an operating income of INR673.6m, EBITDA of INR167.08m, EBITDA margin of 25%, and debt/EBITDA of 0.7x.

The hotel will be managed and operated by InterContinental Hotels Group under the brand 'Holiday Inn'. The hotel's operational start date is likely to be the quarter ending September 2013 instead of the quarter ending June 2013.