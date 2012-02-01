(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Anchor Malls'
(Anchor) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The
Outlook is Stable. Anchor's INR2,450m term loan has also been
affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'.
The ratings are based on the corporate guarantee provided by
Agre Developers Limited (ADL) for Anchor's entire
secured debt. The guarantee had been earlier extended by Future
Realtors India Pvt Ltd. (FRIPL). Following a merger into ADL in
January 2011, ADL is now responsible for FRIPL's liabilities
(including contingent liabilities) and assets.
The Biyani family (key shareholders of Pantaloon Retail
India Ltd (PRIL, 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable)) and Biyani
family-promoted companies hold a 43.63% stake in ADL. Anchor's
ratings factor in the strong linkages between Anchor and other
PRIL related entities.
Anchor owns 47,650 sq. ft. of land in Chennai and plans to
develop a commercial building of 150,000 sq. ft.; the
development will comprise retail space of 90,000 sq. ft. and
office space of 60,000 sq. ft.. However, construction of the
mall has yet to commence, and the ratings are constrained by
this factor, as well as by the fact that Anchor still depends on
other Future group companies for its debt servicing.
As the ratings are mainly based on the corporate guarantee
given by ADL, Anchor's rating will continue to be based on the
credit profile of the guarantor, and a weakening of the linkage
between Anchor and ADL would be a negative rating trigger.
Positive rating triggers include commencement of mall operations
and strong cash flow generation.
ADL is involved in the maintaining, operating, and managing
of malls, and other real estate properties. In the financial
year ended March 2011 (FY11), ADL revenues were INR1,046.57m,
operating EBITDA margin was 12.9%, interest coverage was 33.2x,
and total debt/operating EBITDA was 2.2x.