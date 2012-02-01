(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico (FADE), F.T.A.'s Series 2 bonds tap issuance an expected rating of 'A(exp)' with a Negative Outlook. The bonds will be issued for an amount of EUR340m.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government and hence the ratings are credit-linked to Spain's ('A'/Negative/'F1') Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) such that any change in the IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the tap issuance has no impact on any of the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 FADE bonds (all rated 'A'/Negative).

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates, however, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE currently has EUR10.35bn of bonds outstanding, which will increase to EUR10.69bn following this latest issue due on 3 February 2012.