S&P base-case operating scenario

Demand for Mriya's products is mostly being driven by the rising world population, mainly in developing markets like China and India. This has led the company to implement an important land extension plan, and we expect high double-digit revenue growth in the next few years. Mriya plans to expand its land under management by 20,000 hectares to 45,000 hectares each year to reach 480,000 hectares by 2014. We expect the company to maintain an adjusted EBITDA margin above 50%, assuming strong pricing for agricommodities and normal weather conditions.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Although we anticipate slightly negative free cash flow generation, we believe Mriya's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain below 2.5x in 2012. After high investment of around $150 million in 2011, when the company invested in infrastructure, we expect capital expenditure (capex) to drop to $100 million-$130 million per year.

In the medium term, however, we acknowledge there is a risk the company might rely on short-term debt to finance some of its capex and working-capital outlays because Ukraine's capital markets offer limited medium-term financing possibilities.

Liquidity

Mriya's liquidity is "adequate," as our criteria define the term, helped by its $250 million five-year bond issue in early 2011, as reflected by a ratio of sources to uses of more than 1.2x. The company's total reported debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, was $387 million. We estimate cash flow from operations will exceed $100 million in 2012, while capex is likely to fall below $150 million. We expect headroom under the company's covenants to remain comfortable.

Recovery analysis

The $250 million 10.95% senior unsecured notes due 2016 issued by Mriya are rated 'B', the same as the corporate credit rating. The notes have a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in an event of payment default.

We believe that the company would reorganize in the event of a default.

Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2014, owing to a combination of deteriorated operating performance and aggressive expansion strategy, resulting in an inability to refinance maturing debt.

After deducting about $35 million of priority liabilities and $100 million of senior debt facilities from our estimated stress enterprise value of about $244 million, we estimate the recovery prospects for the unsecured note holders to be in the 30%-50% range, hence our recovery rating of '4'.

For more details, please see "Mriya Agro Holding PLC Recovery Rating Profile," published May 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Mriya's investment needs will be financed by bond proceeds and operating cash flow for the next 18-24 months, without weighing on its liquidity position.

We might lower the ratings if Mriya's liquidity position deteriorated as a result of continuous negative operating cash flow due to overexpansion, adverse weather conditions, or regulatory actions. We might also consider a downgrade if the company's debt protection metrics deteriorated, with adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 3x.

Any potential upgrade would hinge on the company continuing its financial policy of maintaining a modest debt burden, managing liquidity prudently, and generating positive free cash flow.

Related Criteria And Research

