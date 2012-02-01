(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian VEB Leasing's (VEBL, 'BBB'/Outlook Stable) upcoming issue of senior unsecured bonds series 6 with a nominal value of RUB10bn, an expected Long-term rating of 'BBB(exp)' and an expected National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)(exp)'.

The bonds' final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The bonds are amortizing by 20% every year and the last payment will be at end January- 2017. VEBL's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund VEBL's core business.

VEBL is the leasing arm of Russia's state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB; 'BBB'/Stable), which directly holds 84.63% stake in the company but solely controls it through its subsidiary VEB-Capital (NR) which has a 14.33% stake and its affiliate VEB LEASING EUROPE S.a.r.l (NR) which has a 1.04% stake.

VEBL's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the likelihood of support from its parent if needed.. The company has been integrated within VEB, and 18% of borrowings were sourced from VEB and its subsidiaries at end-H111. VEBL accounted for 5.7% of VEB's consolidated assets at end-H111.