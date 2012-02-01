(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- In this month's European CMBS bulletin, we look back at
2011's performance to see what it could herald for the year
ahead.
-- Our roundup affirms that record numbers of delinquencies
(particularly at maturity) are driving loans into special
servicing.
-- This poor loan-level performance has translated into note
principal losses and interest shortfalls.
-- All credit indicators point downwards for 2012.
Credit indicators herald more volatility for European
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in 2012, based on a
roundup of the developments that colored the sector last year.
According to Standard & Poor's European CMBS monthly
bulletin, published today, January's performance alone confirms
this assessment: To date, we have received notice that only four
of the 51 maturing loans have repaid, and 19 have already
defaulted.
This could offer a flavor of what lies ahead, as an update
to our loan-to-value ratio analysis of maturing loans indicates
that more than half of maturing loans could fail to repay in
2012.
Combined with climbing delinquencies--particularly for
euro-denominated loans--this poor performance has pushed record
numbers of loans into special servicing: One in five loans is
now in our special servicing index--nearly doubling from last
year.
This loan-level performance has had a knock-on effect at the
note level as notes suffered shortfalls due to special servicing
costs. Moreover, both transactions that were scheduled to mature
in 2011 failed to repay.
All these factors point to a similarly bleak picture for
2012, which began with our ratings on 344 classes of notes at
speculative grade (below 'BBB-').
