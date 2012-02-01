(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- In this month's European CMBS bulletin, we look back at 2011's performance to see what it could herald for the year ahead.

-- Our roundup affirms that record numbers of delinquencies (particularly at maturity) are driving loans into special servicing.

-- This poor loan-level performance has translated into note principal losses and interest shortfalls.

-- All credit indicators point downwards for 2012.

Credit indicators herald more volatility for European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in 2012, based on a roundup of the developments that colored the sector last year.

According to Standard & Poor's European CMBS monthly bulletin, published today, January's performance alone confirms this assessment: To date, we have received notice that only four of the 51 maturing loans have repaid, and 19 have already defaulted.

This could offer a flavor of what lies ahead, as an update to our loan-to-value ratio analysis of maturing loans indicates that more than half of maturing loans could fail to repay in 2012.

Combined with climbing delinquencies--particularly for euro-denominated loans--this poor performance has pushed record numbers of loans into special servicing: One in five loans is now in our special servicing index--nearly doubling from last year.

This loan-level performance has had a knock-on effect at the note level as notes suffered shortfalls due to special servicing costs. Moreover, both transactions that were scheduled to mature in 2011 failed to repay.

All these factors point to a similarly bleak picture for 2012, which began with our ratings on 344 classes of notes at speculative grade (below 'BBB-').

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

