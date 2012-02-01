UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) forthcoming eurobond issue an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'.
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. The notes are senior unsecured and will rank equally with all of Yapi Kredi's other senior unsecured obligations. The total amount and final maturity of the issue are yet to be determined.
Yapi Kredi is Turkey's fourth-largest private bank at end-Q311 with a 9.2% market share in assets and 9.1% in total deposits. It is 81.8%-owned by Koc Financial Services, which is ultimately a 50-50 joint venture between Koc Group and UniCredit S.p.A. ('A-'/RWN). The rest of the shares are publicly traded.
Fitch rates Yapi Kredi as follows:
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable
Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB' on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR 'F3'
National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'/Stable
Viability Rating 'bbb-'
Support Rating '2'
