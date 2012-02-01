(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings says that the competition to supply fighter jets to India, where the Indian Ministry of Defence announced on 31 January 2012 that it will enter exclusive negotiations with Dassault to purchase 126 Rafale jets in a deal that may be worth up to USD20bn to the manufacturer over the life of the contract, demonstrates the growing importance of emerging markets to the defence industry in developed markets at a time when their domestic revenue base is under pressure as a result of widespread fiscal constraints.

"The Indian competition is one of the biggest defence deals in recent years, but it is likely to be only one of many as far as defence procurement by emerging market countries in the coming two years or so is concerned," says Tom Chruszcz, Director in Fitch's Industrials team. "In the fighter jet segment alone, up to a further 340 fighters could be ordered by emerging markets before the end of 2014 in what may prove to be boon for western defence companies suffering from weaker local demand."

Fitch notes that of the new fighter jet orders which are expected to be announced in the coming two years, the majority of these are likely to be in emerging markets. The most significant include Brazil, South Korea, the UAE, Qatar and Oman, which together could order up to 300 aircraft. Other, smaller, orders are also expected from Malaysia, Bangladesh and Bulgaria, among others.

Conversely, few large orders in the short term are expected from developed countries, most of which are focusing on reducing their defence expenditure as part of wider efforts to rein in budget deficits.

Fitch notes that the robust outlook for emerging market demand is not limited to fighter jets, but evident across the wider defence sector also, with big orders expected in the defence electronics segment, among others, in the short term. Nevertheless, the fighter jet segment demonstrates most acutely the recent shift in demand from traditional western markets to emerging countries, demand which is driven as much by the increased financial capacity of certain emerging countries as by modernisation requirements.

The strong growth in emerging market demand for defence equipment is a welcome respite to western military manufacturers who are increasingly seeing their revenue under pressure from cuts to defence spending in their indigenous markets. For example, in 2011, Fitch estimates that defence spending in Western Europe declined by approximately 4% - 5% from 2010 levels and may likely decline further in 2012. Given that it is unlikely that defence spending will see a reversal of recent trends, Fitch believes that in the medium term, the reliance on emerging markets for the defence sector will continue to grow. Nevertheless, for numerous reasons including political factors, pricing policies, product suitability as well as contractors existing level of involvement in a certain country, it remains uncertain which western defence manufacturers stand to benefit the most from this growth.