(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 -

-- Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd. has announced plans to acquire U.S.-based electrical components manufacturer Thomas & Betts.

-- We believe that the proposed transaction would complement ABB's existing low voltage product portfolio and would not dilute its already strong business risk profile.

-- We are affirming all our ratings, including our 'A' long-term corporate credit rating, on ABB and all related entities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that ABB will continue to achieve stable operational and financial performance in the coming two years, despite weaker post-acquisition credit metrics.

The rating action follows a $3.9 billion cash offer for U.S.-based electrical components manufacturer Thomas & Betts (TNB, BBB/Stable/--) by ABB. ABB expects the transaction, which is subject to approval by TNB shareholders as well as to customary regulatory approval, to close by the middle of 2012. We believe that the proposed acquisition is logical and will not dilute ABB's already strong business risk profile. The two companies' low-voltage product portfolios would clearly complement one another and combine TNB's electrical components with ABB's low voltage protection and control products. A key argument for the acquisition is TNB's more than 6,000 distributor locations and wholesalers in North America, which would clearly increase ABB's North American presence following its 2011 acquisition of U.S.-based Baldor. With a limited presence outside North America, TNB's products should also benefit from ABB's strong global reach. In addition, TNB has a strong record of stable margins and solid cash flow, similar to ABB.

Due to ABB's very strong balance sheet and our expectations of continued solid financial performance, we expect the company's credit metrics to remain fully commensurate with our guidelines.

In our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect slow organic growth in the face of challenging global economic conditions, with the company's reported EBITDA margin remaining in the 14%-16% range. As gross debt is set to increase significantly in 2012 following the proposed acquisition, we expect ABB's credit metrics to weaken. However, due to our expectation of stable sales and margins as well as solid cash flow generation, we expect adjusted funds from operations to stay clearly above our guidelines of 45% and adjusted net debt to EBITDA below 2.0x, ie fully commensurate with our current rating requirements.

The stable outlook factors in our anticipation that ABB will continue to balance investments, acquisitions, and shareholder payouts to achieve cash flow protection ratios that are adequate for the current rating level.

