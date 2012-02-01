(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On Jan. 23, we downgraded Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment
Bank, the current swap counterparty in IM TERRASSA 1 FTGENCAT, to A/Stable/A-1
from A+/Watch Neg/A-1.
-- This affected the class A(G) notes in IM TERRASSA 1 FTGENCAT, the
rating on which is weak-linked to the rating on Credit Agricole.
-- We have therefore lowered our rating on IM TERRASSA 1 FTGENCAT's class
A(G) notes.
-- IM TERRASSA 1 FTGENCAT, originated by Unnim Banc, closed in November
2005 and is collateralized by secured and unsecured loans granted to SMEs in
their normal course of business.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' its credit
rating on IM TERRASSA 1 FTGENCAT, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A(G) notes.
IM TERRASSA 1 FTGENCAT is a securitization of secured and unsecured loans
granted by Unnim Banc, S.A., a financial institution whose home market is the
Autonomous Community of Catalonia. At closing, the class A(G) and B(G) notes
were guaranteed by this regional government, but we do not give credit to this
in our analysis, as it does not comply with the timeliness of payment outlined
in our criteria.
This transaction closed in November 2005, and is backed by loans originated in
Catalonia to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in their normal course of
business. At closing, 80.76% of the pool were secured loans and 19.24%
unsecured loans. Floating-rate loans were 94.72% of the pool, and fixed-rate
loans were 5.28%. The top borrower represented 1.71% of the assets, the top 10
borrowers represented 10.44%, and the top 20 represented 17.43%.
As of today, the pool factor is 18.91%, and concentrations have increased as
we would expect for this type of transaction: The top borrower represents
3.94% of the pool, the top 10 borrowers represent 19.58%, and the top 20
represent 29.00%. Secured loans have increased to 96.76% of the pool, and
fixed-rate loans represent only 0.32% of the assets.
On July 19, 2011, we downgraded the class A(G) and B(G) notes to the level of
the rating on the swap counterparty plus one notch, due to their exposure to
that counterparty (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance
Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 19, 2011 Review"). The swap documents
did not comply with our December 2010 counterparty criteria, and as such, the
rating uplift was capped at one notch above the rating on the swap
counterparty. Without the benefit of the swap, the class A(G) and B(G) notes
cannot reach a rating above 'BBB+ (sf)'.
On Jan. 23, 2012, we downgraded Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
to A/Stable/A-1 (see "Credit Agricole And Most Core Subsidiaries Long-Term
Ratings Lowered To 'A' Following Action On France; Outlook Stable").
The class B(G) notes in IM TERRASSA 1 FTGENCAT fully redeemed at the Jan. 24,
2012 payment date. As of today, class A(G) is the only class exposed to Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as swap counterparty, and we have
therefore downgraded it to 'A+ (sf)'.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.