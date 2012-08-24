(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Nandan Petrochem Ltd (NPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect NPL's small size and scale of operations relative to domestic peers. The ratings are also constrained by the volatility of raw material prices, which are linked to crude prices. These risks are partially mitigated by the company's ability to pass on cost increases to its consumers.

The ratings further reflect an increase in total adjusted net debt by operating EBITDA to 2.68x in the financial year ended March 2012 from 1.69x in FY11. The increase in debt to INR263m (FY11: INR187m) was due to investment in a grease plant in Taloja and in a residential property. Operating EBITDA/gross expense was 2.12x in FY12 (FY11: 3.84x). Fitch expects NPL's credit metrics to remain under pressure due to capex on the residential property.

Positively, the ratings incorporate NPL's long operating track record of established clientele and the security of its long-term contracts with customers. The ratings also factor in the company's efforts to establish its own brands, Velvex and Meguin, and growing distribution network. Strong managerial efficiency is reflected in stable growth and EBITDA margins over the past five years.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- steady revenue growth, increased profitability and improved working capital management

- net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- strained liquidity due to investment in own brands as well as volatility in raw material prices

- net l leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis

NPL manufactures automotive and industrial lubricating oils, greases, speciality products for OEMs. NPL has two plants at Taloja and another at Silvassa. The Silvassa plant manufactures oil for OEMs and under its own brands, Velvex and Meguin. For FY12, the company reported revenue of INR1208m (FY11: INR935m), EBITDA of INR92m (INR83m), and EBITDA margins of 7.6% (8.8%).

The full list of debt ratings is as follows:

- INR16.4m long-term loan limit assigned at National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR290m fund-based limits assigned at National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR20m non fund-based limits assigned at National Long-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'