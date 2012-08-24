(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Japan's Pioneer Corp. We then withdrew the rating at the company's request. The outlook was stable at the time of the withdrawal.

In our view, stable earnings in Pioneer's car electronics business support the company's credit strength, and restructured operations and cost reductions have increased the business' competitiveness. Despite some softness in its home electronics business, Pioneer will continue to make positive earnings, in Standard & Poor's opinion, on the back of strength in its car electronics business, which is underpinned by increased sales because of recovering Japanese auto production volumes and improved competitiveness on cost. On the other hand, massive losses in the past have weakened the company's dept-to-capital structure, and we do not expect the company to make a significant improvement in credit quality.

