Liquidity

In our view, Thaioil's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its liquidity uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company has cash and current investments of Thai baht (THB) 19.18 billion. This is sufficient to cover short-term debt maturities of about THB1.92 billion.

-- Thaioil's access to committed and uncommitted bank lines also enhances its financial flexibility.

-- Liquidity sources over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013, include our expectation of FFO of about THB10 billion, committed and uncommitted bank lines, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about THB15 billion and dividends and debt repayments of about THB11 billion.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook factors in our expectations of weaker credit metrics in 2012 before a recovery in 2013 to levels commensurate with the rating. We expect Thaioil's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to weaken to about 3.0x for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2012, versus 1.8x for fiscal 2011, due to the poor performance in the second quarter of 2012, which we view as one-off.

We forecast the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to about 2.5x in 2013. While operating cash flows should improve, we still expect a potentially softer operating environment for refiners and petrochemical companies in the next one to two years because of higher supply and weaker product prices.

Thaioil's outlook also reflects the outlook on PTT. The rating on Thaioil is unlikely to be higher than PTT's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'bbb'.

We may lower the rating on Thaioil if any of the following occurs:

-- We downgrade PTT. Negative changes in the following could affect the rating on PTT: (1) The sovereign credit rating on Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1); (2) our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government support; and (3) our assessment of PTT's stand-alone credit profile.

-- Thaioil's business integration with PTT shifts considerably, such that PTT's shareholding reduces significantly, it terminates feedstock-supply or product-sales agreements, or ceases crude oil processing arrangements.

-- Significant cost overruns or delays in planned capital expenditure or a reduction in operating cash flow due to weaker-than-expected product prices and demand raise Thaioil's ratio of debt to EBITDA to more than 2.5x for an extended period.

We may raise the rating on Thaioil if we upgrade PTT and Thaioil's stand-alone credit profile improves through a combination of: (1) a stronger business risk profile stemming from lower single-site risk; and (2) a better financial risk profile, such that the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA improves to less than 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008.

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--

Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB