(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fubon Financial Holding Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 359515

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

28-Jun-2002 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3