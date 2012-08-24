(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - The violent protests at the Marikana platinum mine in South Africa, which have tragically left 44 dead and sparked wage protests at other mines, partly reflect factors peculiar to the platinum sector. Nevertheless, the protests highlight broader structural problems that have long weighed on South Africa's rating, Fitch Ratings says.

These include policy uncertainty, particularly regarding the mining sector, and lack of progress on education and labour reforms which, as acknowledged by last year's National Development Plan, has resulted in insufficient growth to create the jobs required to put a dent in an unemployment rate of 25%. This, combined with diminished fiscal space, formed the basis for Fitch's decision to put South Africa's 'BBB+' rating on Negative Outlook earlier this year.

The protests alone do not directly affect the sovereign rating, but they do highlight structural problems that may weigh on it. In the longer term, as we have previously said, failure to speed up growth and sustain job creation will weaken South Africa's credit fundamentals. High unemployment is already associated with widespread crime, which is regularly cited as one factor deterring foreign investment. Over time it could also threaten social and political stability, damaging the investment climate further.

The latest protests are another setback for South Africa's mining sector, which has been struggling since the early 2000s. Overall output is below 1994 levels, partly for geological reasons, but the sector has also suffered from under-investment as rising costs, political and policy uncertainty and most recently talk of mining nationalisation, has made South Africa a less favourable investment destination compared with peers.

Output growth has been meagre. Underinvestment and poor performance has seen employment in the mining sector fall by 131,000 jobs since 2001, at a time when surging commodity prices encouraged large-scale investment in other mining jurisdictions. Growing militancy and rising wages have added significantly to labour costs and undermined profitability. Wages in real terms have risen by 47% over the past decade, while strike action caused over 1.7 million man days to be lost over the period.

By failing to capitalise on the commodity boom, the country has missed an opportunity to increase government and export revenue and to fast track development - all fundamental to long-term improvement in a country's sovereign credit rating.

Many factors contribute towards a country being able to realise its resource potential. Regulatory and fiscal regimes are amongst the most important determinants of investment and therefore the growth potential of the mining sector. The extent to which countries have been able to ramp up production and take advantage of higher commodity prices has varied substantially. We will examine this in more detail in a special report to be published later this year.