Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alchemist Limited's (Alchemist) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The revision in Outlook to Negative reflects a decline in profitability in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) and H112, coupled with a more-than-expected increase in debt resulting in deterioration of net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR) to 6.7x in FY11 from 4.9x in FY10.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from the company's diversified business profile, the integrated nature of its food processing business, the strong brand of its food retail chain - Republic of Chicken, and the tangible support from the group in the form of non-interest bearing unsecured loans. Alchemist's IT park project is also in the final stages of completion. It plans to utilize a part of the property for Alchemist group companies and lease out the remaining space to other companies. Fitch also notes that the company has a capex plan of INR800m-INR900m spread over the next three to four years, to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Rating constraints include the company's presence in highly competitive and fragmented industries (pharmaceuticals, poultry, and floriculture, steel), coupled with the small-to-moderate size of the individual business segments relative to the other companies in the same industries. Fitch also notes that Alchemist's most profitable business - poultry processing - remains susceptible to unforeseen outbreaks of disease and weather conditions.

Alchemist reported FY11 revenue growth of around 27% over FY10. This was mainly due to the agri business which registered growth of over 50%, backed by the surge in trading activity of agro chemicals. Its operating EBITDAR margin fell to 7.9% in FY11 from 8.7% in FY10 as a result of the lower profitability from trading. For H112, the company clocked revenues of INR4,001m with an operating EBITDA margin of 5.1%. The total adjusted debt in FY11 stood at INR2,817m (FY09: INR1,898m) including corporate guarantees of INR188m, redeemable preference shares of INR283m and non-interest bearing inter corporate deposits (ICD) of INR1,348m. The increase in the debt amount has come mainly in the form of ICDs.

Negative rating factors include any large debt-funded capex plans and decline in profitability, leading to increased financial leverage. In any case, net financial leverage sustained above 6x beyond FY12 would result in a downgrade of ratings.

Alchemist's business interests span food processing, floriculture, pharmaceuticals and chemical trading. The company's facilities are based in diverse locations - Punjab (poultry and floriculture), Himachal Pradesh (pharma and floriculture) and West Bengal (poultry). It also operates more than 50 Republic of Chicken outlets, located mainly in the northern parts of India. The company has divested its food division with Alchemist Foods Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alchemist Limited. Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the company for the ratings.

Breakdown of Alchemist's ratings:

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Negative

- INR422.3m long-term loans (reduced from INR512.7m) affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR110m fund-based working capital limits affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR20m non-fund based working capital limits affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'