(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Japanese industrial corporations could see their earnings stagnate or fall in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012, for most companies), snapping an upward trend that began in fiscal 2009, and threatening to pressure their credit quality, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today. Japanese industrials face pressure on a number of fronts, including a historically high yen; sluggish domestic demand; the lack of a solution to concerns over the nation's power shortages; intensifying overseas competition; and uncertainties surrounding the European debt crisis and global economy. If these issues undermine earnings significantly in fiscal 2012, we believe that downward pressure on ratings may grow.

Last year tested the limits of many Japanese industrial corporations. The March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant hurt companies in a wide range of industries, particularly manufacturing, even outside the disaster areas. Companies had to cope with disrupted supply chains for parts and materials in addition to power shortages throughout Japan's sweltering summer. Several months later, they had generally restored operations, and were poised to exit the postquake phase toward a full-scale recovery when massive floods wrought extensive damage in Thailand in October 2011. Paralyzed supply chains again hampered the production activities of automakers and electronics manufacturers. In addition, the yen remained at record highs against major currencies throughout the latter half of the year.

For many Japanese companies, 2012 will be the year they strive to revive their financial results. Materials industries, such as the steel industry, have bolstered their output capacities in Asian countries, based on expectations of increasing demand. However, they now face the risk of a lackluster global economy undermining these expectations.

Industrial output and shipments at Japanese companies--including hard-hit manufacturers--returned to roughly prequake levels by summer as suppliers restored operations, with companies quickly switching to alternative sources for most parts and materials in the event of delays. Factors that engendered resilience in their ratings during the postquake recovery included high levels of liquidity, cuts to fixed costs, and other improvements the companies made to bolster their financial standing after the global financial crisis of 2008. Nevertheless, we believe that downward pressure on the ratings may grow if the aforementioned obstacles cause earnings to stagnate or fall in fiscal 2012 and beyond.

As of Jan. 31, 2012, 2% of the outlooks on Japanese corporations rated by Standard & Poor's were positive, 61% were stable, and 30% were negative (ratings placed on CreditWatch with negative implications accounted for 5%, and CreditWatch with developing implications accounted for 2%). In comparison, as of Jan. 31, 2011, the proportion of positive outlooks was 2%, that of stable outlooks was 75%, and that of negative outlooks was 23%. Thus, the proportion of corporations with stable outlooks shrank year on year, while that with negative outlooks grew, leading to our view that downward pressure on ratings is intensifying.

Of the many obstacles that Japanese companies face, we believe the yen's strength is a crucial factor that not only greatly impairs their competitiveness overseas but also determines the direction of their longer-term business strategies. For instance, many manufactures--including automakers and electronics makers--may inevitably increase overseas production and local procurement of raw materials and parts in the longer term to enhance their resilience against foreign exchange fluctuations. At the same time, they may streamline or cut domestic production, thus exacerbating the hollowing out of Japanese industry. This, in turn, would force materials and parts companies, whose main clients are manufacturers, to streamline their production facilities as well. The yen's appreciation, ample cash on hand and continued low interest rates accelerated a shift in business strategy toward mergers and acquisitions of overseas businesses and overseas investments in 2011. We believe Japanese companies will continue to strategically shift overseas in 2012. At the same time, however, aggressive investments may temporarily weigh on their financial risk profiles. Therefore, we believe Japanese companies' dexterity in steering business strategies and managing diverse risks will be key to their ability to succeed in an increasingly challenging global business climate.