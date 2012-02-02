(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Japanese industrial corporations could see their
earnings stagnate or fall in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012,
for most companies), snapping an upward trend that began in
fiscal 2009, and threatening to pressure their credit quality,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published
today. Japanese industrials face pressure on a number of fronts,
including a historically high yen; sluggish domestic demand; the
lack of a solution to concerns over the nation's power
shortages; intensifying overseas competition; and uncertainties
surrounding the European debt crisis and global economy. If
these issues undermine earnings significantly in fiscal 2012, we
believe that downward pressure on ratings may grow.
Last year tested the limits of many Japanese industrial
corporations. The March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake,
tsunami, and nuclear crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s
Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant hurt companies in a
wide range of industries, particularly manufacturing, even
outside the disaster areas. Companies had to cope with disrupted
supply chains for parts and materials in addition to power
shortages throughout Japan's sweltering summer. Several months
later, they had generally restored operations, and were poised
to exit the postquake phase toward a full-scale recovery when
massive floods wrought extensive damage in Thailand in October
2011. Paralyzed supply chains again hampered the production
activities of automakers and electronics manufacturers. In
addition, the yen remained at record highs against major
currencies throughout the latter half of the year.
For many Japanese companies, 2012 will be the year they
strive to revive their financial results. Materials industries,
such as the steel industry, have bolstered their output
capacities in Asian countries, based on expectations of
increasing demand. However, they now face the risk of a
lackluster global economy undermining these expectations.
Industrial output and shipments at Japanese
companies--including hard-hit manufacturers--returned to roughly
prequake levels by summer as suppliers restored operations, with
companies quickly switching to alternative sources for most
parts and materials in the event of delays. Factors that
engendered resilience in their ratings during the postquake
recovery included high levels of liquidity, cuts to fixed costs,
and other improvements the companies made to bolster their
financial standing after the global financial crisis of 2008.
Nevertheless, we believe that downward pressure on the ratings
may grow if the aforementioned obstacles cause earnings to
stagnate or fall in fiscal 2012 and beyond.
As of Jan. 31, 2012, 2% of the outlooks on Japanese
corporations rated by Standard & Poor's were positive, 61% were
stable, and 30% were negative (ratings placed on CreditWatch
with negative implications accounted for 5%, and CreditWatch
with developing implications accounted for 2%). In comparison,
as of Jan. 31, 2011, the proportion of positive outlooks was 2%,
that of stable outlooks was 75%, and that of negative outlooks
was 23%. Thus, the proportion of corporations with stable
outlooks shrank year on year, while that with negative outlooks
grew, leading to our view that downward pressure on ratings is
intensifying.
Of the many obstacles that Japanese companies face, we
believe the yen's strength is a crucial factor that not only
greatly impairs their competitiveness overseas but also
determines the direction of their longer-term business
strategies. For instance, many manufactures--including
automakers and electronics makers--may inevitably increase
overseas production and local procurement of raw materials and
parts in the longer term to enhance their resilience against
foreign exchange fluctuations. At the same time, they may
streamline or cut domestic production, thus exacerbating the
hollowing out of Japanese industry. This, in turn, would force
materials and parts companies, whose main clients are
manufacturers, to streamline their production facilities as
well. The yen's appreciation, ample cash on hand and continued
low interest rates accelerated a shift in business strategy
toward mergers and acquisitions of overseas businesses and
overseas investments in 2011. We believe Japanese companies will
continue to strategically shift overseas in 2012. At the same
time, however, aggressive investments may temporarily weigh on
their financial risk profiles. Therefore, we believe Japanese
companies' dexterity in steering business strategies and
managing diverse risks will be key to their ability to succeed
in an increasingly challenging global business climate.