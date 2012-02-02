(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - The eurozone should gradually climb out of its mild recession in the second half of
this year and into 2013, said Standard & Poor's today in announcing the publication of its
report "Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call."
"The core countries will likely lead the way back to growth, with other member
countries delivering diverging performances," said Jean-Michel Six, Standard &
Poor's EMEA chief economist.
Under our baseline forecast for 2012-2013, which we updated at the end of
2011, we project flat GDP growth for the eurozone as a whole in 2012 and 1%
growth in 2013. We currently assign a 60% probability to our baseline
forecast, versus 40% for our alternative forecast of a true double dip. This
would have a particularly adverse impact in countries like Spain, Portugal,
and Italy.
We believe three main factors will determine the depth of the current downturn:
-- How demand from emerging markets holds up in the coming quarters;
-- How European consumers react to renewed uncertainties, such as rising
unemployment and concerns about the sovereign debt crisis; and
-- How European governments and especially the European Central Bank
rekindle investor confidence in capital markets in the next few quarters.
"We think the scale continues to tilt in favor of a mild recession and a slow
return to growth, although the risks of a gloomier outcome have not diminished
yet," Mr. Six added.