(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - The eurozone should gradually climb out of its mild recession in the second half of this year and into 2013, said Standard & Poor's today in announcing the publication of its report "Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call."

"The core countries will likely lead the way back to growth, with other member countries delivering diverging performances," said Jean-Michel Six, Standard & Poor's EMEA chief economist.

Under our baseline forecast for 2012-2013, which we updated at the end of 2011, we project flat GDP growth for the eurozone as a whole in 2012 and 1% growth in 2013. We currently assign a 60% probability to our baseline forecast, versus 40% for our alternative forecast of a true double dip. This would have a particularly adverse impact in countries like Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

We believe three main factors will determine the depth of the current downturn:

-- How demand from emerging markets holds up in the coming quarters;

-- How European consumers react to renewed uncertainties, such as rising unemployment and concerns about the sovereign debt crisis; and

-- How European governments and especially the European Central Bank rekindle investor confidence in capital markets in the next few quarters.

"We think the scale continues to tilt in favor of a mild recession and a slow return to growth, although the risks of a gloomier outcome have not diminished yet," Mr. Six added.