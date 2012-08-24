(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24

Summary analysis -- PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk. ------------------ 24-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Department stores

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2006 B+/-- B+/--

03-Dec-2003 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The rating on Indonesia-based food retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk. reflects the highly competitive nature of the food retailing sector in Indonesia. The rating also reflects the company's aggressive expansion plans, high funding requirement and execution risks, and thin operating margins. Matahari's good domestic market position and the positive growth prospects for the food retailing sector in Indonesia temper these weaknesses.

We assess Matahari's business risk profile to be "weak", as defined in our criteria. We expect competition in Indonesia's food retailing sector to intensify as all major food retailers, including PT Carrefour Indonesia Tbk., PT Hero Supermarket Tbk. and PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. (all not rated) continue to rapidly open new stores. Securing good locations in such conditions is likely to become increasingly difficult, in our view, while price-based competition could intensify.

We view Matahari's operations as concentrated, in particular in terms of store formats and geography. We expect to company to generate more than 90% of its revenues from its larger stores--under the Hypermart brand--over the next two years. This exposes the company to increasing competition from smaller store formats such as supermarkets or convenience stores. Matahari's geographic concentration in Indonesia also exposes it to swings in consumer confidence in the country. Nevertheless, in our view, the positive growth prospects of the sector over the next three to five years partly mitigate this risk. We also expect Matahari to increase geographic diversification--away from the crowded and highly competitive markets of greater Jakarta-and progressively improve margins.

We expect Matahari's expansion to continue over the next two years at least as the company seeks to consolidate its market share in a growing sector. In our base case, we expect Matahari to open 10-12 new Hypermart stores over the next two years, in line with the company's historical store additions. Our forecast is more conservative than that of the company, which targets to open more than 15 Hypermart stores in 2012, and reflects a lack of established record of growing at such a rapid pace over a sustained period. We forecast Matahari's revenues to grow to Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 10 trillion-IDR10.5 trillion in 2012 and to IDR12 trillion-IDR12.5 trillion in 2013 because of new store additions and our expectation of a 6%-8% annual growth in same-stores sales. The company added 12 Hypermart stores in 2011. Revenues in its food retailing division grew 20.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, compared with the same quarter in 2011.

We expect Matahari's margins to remain thin in 2012 and 2013, given the still-high price competition in Indonesia and high start-up and distribution costs associated with newly opened stores. We forecast the company's EBITDA margin, excluding lease expenses, at 7%-8% during this period. Matahari's EBITDA margin, excluding lease expenses, was 6.6% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012.

Matahari's financial risk profile is likely to remain "aggressive", as defined in our criteria, over the next 12-24 months, in our opinion. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the company's ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA to decline to about 3.8x in 2013 from 4.0x-4.5x in 2012. This assumes that the company will repay its short-term debt due in 2012 of about IDR 820 billion, including accrued interest, with its cash balance. Adjusted EBITDA coverage is likely to remain about 2x, as incremental EBITDA generation will only materialize once new stores have ramped up. We view these metrics as having limited headroom for the rating. Matahari's adjusted EBITDA captures income from the interest on a vendor loan following the sale of the company's department store operations to PT Meadow Indonesia and from its investment in Meadow Asia Co. Ltd. This recurring non-operating income was about IDR230 billion in 2011.

Liquidity

We view Matahari's liquidity as "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We believe the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by about 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. We also expect net sources, including recurring non-operating income from PT Meadow Indonesia, to remain positive even if EBITDA declines 15%. Nevertheless, we believe the company's aggressive capital expenditure plan could strain cash flows and progressively erode liquidity. Our assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Matahari's liquidity sources include our expectation of funds from operations of about IDR350 billion over the next 12 months. We expect the company's cash balance to have weakened to about IDR400 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2012, assuming payment of its short-term debt due in 2012. The company had short-term investments of about IDR390 billion, comprising Indonesian fixed-income and other assets. We have considered only 75% of the value of these investments in our liquidity assessment to reflect their possible lack of marketability. Matahari has good access to the local capital markets because of its good relationships with domestic banks.

-- The company's liquidity needs include short-term debt of about IDR820 billion (including about IDR38 billion in accrued interest) as of March 31, 2012. We also factor in IDR675 billion-IDR725 billion of capital spending and about IDR30 billion of dividends over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Matahari's expansion will continue, allowing the company to maintain its strong domestic market share. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that Matahari's EBITDA margin, excluding lease expenses, will stabilize between 7% and 8% in 2012 and 2013 and that the company will not distribute any further exceptional dividends.

The potential for a rating upgrade in the next 12 months is limited, given the company's still high total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. Nevertheless, we could raise the rating if the company improves its operational efficiency and profitability in the hypermarket segment while maintaining adequate liquidity. A ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA falling below 3.0x, and EBITDA interest coverage, excluding lease expenses, increasing to more than 3.5x on a sustained basis would indicate such improvement.

We could lower the rating if the company's: (1) position in the Indonesian market weakens due to more intense price-based competition; (2) financial risk profile weakens because of debt-funded acquisitions or lower EBITDA generation, such that the ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA increases to above 4.5x on a sustained basis; or (3) liquidity weakens due to higher-than-anticipated capital expenditure.

