S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case operating scenario, we forecast that for the 12 months ending June 30, 2012, Go-Ahead's revenues will increase by about 5.5% on the previous year to about GBP2.4 billion. We anticipate revenues of about GBP2.5 billion for the 12 months to June 2013.

Our forecasts incorporate our view on the general economic conditions and unemployment levels in the U.K., which we see as key drivers of demand for travel. We forecast that in the U.K. GDP will grow by 0.5% in 2012, mainly in the latter part of the year, and by 1.0% in 2013, and that unemployment will increase only marginally (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published April 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

While we anticipate modest growth in revenues, we believe that Go-Ahead's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin will remain flat at about 7% in the 12 months ending June 30, 2012 and deteriorate to 5% in the following 12 months. This is, notably, because of pressure in the rail division.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt was 36.5% for the financial year ended 2011, which is in line with what we consider commensurate with our 'BBB-' rating on Go-Ahead.

In the 12 months ending June 30, 2012, we forecast that adjusted FFO will be about GBP320 million and that adjusted debt will reduce to 32%. We see Go-Ahead's FFO-to-debt ratio improving to about 35%-37% for the 12 months ending June 30, 2013. We anticipate that operational improvements in the bus divisions for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, will contribute to a modest improvement in FFO to debt, although this could be affected by developments in Go-Ahead's U.K. rail business.

Our base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario incorporates a flat dividend payment to June 30, 2013, in line with Go-Ahead's stated policy, and average capital expenditure (capex) of between GBP65 million per annum. We do not incorporate any mergers or acquisitive activity in our forecasts.

Liquidity

We consider Go-Ahead's liquidity to be "strong" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity will cover uses for the next 12 months by about 2x.

We calculate liquidity sources for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, of approximately GBP360 million, comprising:

-- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of about GBP45 million, excluding ring-fenced cash balances.

-- About GBP200 million of availability under a bank facilities line of GBP275 million due February 2016.

-- FFO (excluding adjustments) and working capital movements of about GBP115 million.

We calculate liquidity uses for the same period of about GBP80 million, comprising:

-- Dividend payments of GBP40 million.

-- Capex of GBP40 million.

Go-Ahead's next significant refinancing date is the syndicated loan facility in February 2017.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Go-Ahead's resilient performance, the predictable earnings of its bus operations, and the benefits from ongoing groupwide cost savings, will largely counterbalance the constraints of the weak, albeit improved, rail business. We view Go-Ahead's disciplined investment policy and attention to cost-control management as key factors in helping the group maintain a ratings-commensurate financial profile, should operating profits come under pressure. We consider the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of about 30% on average over the business cycle to be commensurate with the ratings.

Although unlikely in the near term, we could consider a positive rating action if prospects for the rail division and the group's financial profile were to improve significantly and sustainably. We believe that an FFO-to-debt ratio in excess of 40% on a sustained basis would be necessary for us to raise the rating to 'BBB'.

The ratings could come under pressure if industry conditions were to deteriorate unexpectedly, resulting in a lengthy period of weak credit measures or deteriorating liquidity.

Related Criteria And Research

