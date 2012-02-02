(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly European fixed
income investor survey, representing the views of managers of an
estimated USD7.1trn of fixed income assets, shows the very
strong linkage that investors perceive between the eurozone's
banking system and its political unity.
"Half of all respondents said that only a resolution of the
eurozone crisis will make banks investable again," said Monica
Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research
group. "High profile initiatives - such as increased capital,
clarity on resolution legislation and imposing limits on assets
for debt collateralisation - will not alone address this issue."
A further 36% said a eurozone crisis resolution and the other
specific measures would all be necessary.
Only 10% of investors surveyed believed that increased
capital would restore banks' credit status and attractiveness to
fixed income investors. Even fewer - just 3% - said clarity on
resolution legislation, including bail-ins and depositor
preference, would suffice. No respondents thought imposing
limits on the proportion of assets that can be used to
collateralise secured debt would be enough.
"Bank risk is so closely linked to sovereign risks on both
sides of the balance sheet and the survey results confirm the
effects of the protracted eurozone crisis," said James Longsdon,
co-head of Fitch's EMEA Financial Institutions group. "Fitch
would not want to downplay the long-term potential risks to
senior unsecured bondholders arising from evolving bank
resolution legislation and rising balance sheet encumbrance, but
they are of secondary importance at this stage."
However, on a more optimistic note, the Q112 survey also
shows that investors have breathed a sigh of relief regarding
the fund raising challenge faced by banks. Respondents signalled
sharply reduced bank refinancing risk, with 22% ranking this
sector highest, down from 49% in Q411 when if was ranked higher
than for sovereigns for the first time. The sudden change is
likely in response to the ECB's LTRO action in December, with a
second to follow later this month.
The reduced concerns regarding banks' funding options are
also translating into increased investor appetite for the asset
class as survey respondents voted banks their second most
favoured investment choice. Notwithstanding the over-arching
concerns about the impact of the eurozone crisis, an
all-time-high of 27% of participants said banks were their most
favoured investment choice, closely behind the top choice,
industrial corporates, with 28% of votes.
The Q112 survey was conducted between 4 and 31 January.
Established in 2007, Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed
Income Investor Survey is a leading indicator of investor
sentiment that provides valuable insight into the opinions of
professional asset managers regarding the state of the European
credit markets. Fitch will publish the full survey results in a
report mid-February.