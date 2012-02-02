(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly European fixed income investor survey, representing the views of managers of an estimated USD7.1trn of fixed income assets, shows the very strong linkage that investors perceive between the eurozone's banking system and its political unity.

"Half of all respondents said that only a resolution of the eurozone crisis will make banks investable again," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research group. "High profile initiatives - such as increased capital, clarity on resolution legislation and imposing limits on assets for debt collateralisation - will not alone address this issue." A further 36% said a eurozone crisis resolution and the other specific measures would all be necessary.

Only 10% of investors surveyed believed that increased capital would restore banks' credit status and attractiveness to fixed income investors. Even fewer - just 3% - said clarity on resolution legislation, including bail-ins and depositor preference, would suffice. No respondents thought imposing limits on the proportion of assets that can be used to collateralise secured debt would be enough.

"Bank risk is so closely linked to sovereign risks on both sides of the balance sheet and the survey results confirm the effects of the protracted eurozone crisis," said James Longsdon, co-head of Fitch's EMEA Financial Institutions group. "Fitch would not want to downplay the long-term potential risks to senior unsecured bondholders arising from evolving bank resolution legislation and rising balance sheet encumbrance, but they are of secondary importance at this stage."

However, on a more optimistic note, the Q112 survey also shows that investors have breathed a sigh of relief regarding the fund raising challenge faced by banks. Respondents signalled sharply reduced bank refinancing risk, with 22% ranking this sector highest, down from 49% in Q411 when if was ranked higher than for sovereigns for the first time. The sudden change is likely in response to the ECB's LTRO action in December, with a second to follow later this month.

The reduced concerns regarding banks' funding options are also translating into increased investor appetite for the asset class as survey respondents voted banks their second most favoured investment choice. Notwithstanding the over-arching concerns about the impact of the eurozone crisis, an all-time-high of 27% of participants said banks were their most favoured investment choice, closely behind the top choice, industrial corporates, with 28% of votes.

The Q112 survey was conducted between 4 and 31 January. Established in 2007, Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey is a leading indicator of investor sentiment that provides valuable insight into the opinions of professional asset managers regarding the state of the European credit markets. Fitch will publish the full survey results in a report mid-February.