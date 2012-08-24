Aug 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reinstated our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on Alexandria Capital's series 2006-4 class A2-e1 notes, which we withdrew in error on April 15, 2011.

-- Alexandria Capital's series 2006-4 (Loire CDO) is a European corporate investment-grade synthetic CDO transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its 'CCC- (sf)' credit rating on Alexandria Capital PLC's series 2006-4 class A2-e1 notes, which is a European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranche.

On April 15, 2011, we withdrew in error the rating on the class A2-e1 notes. One of the transaction participants recently informed us that the notes were not repurchased in full, which was our assumption at the time. Therefore, we have reinstated our rating on the class A2-e1 notes at the rating level at which it was withdrawn.

