Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Chuvash Republic (Chuvashia) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB+', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding domestic bonds of RUB3.3bn.

The ratings reflect the agency's expectation of Chuvashia's stable operating performance with an operating balance at about 10% of operating revenue and moderate direct risk. However, the ratings also factor in the small size of the republic's economy, which lead to a dependence on transfers from the federal government.

Fitch notes that the restoration of a historically high operating margin to above 15%, along with the containment of direct risk at moderate levels, in line Fitch expectations, would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, continuous deterioration of the operating performance coupled with the sharp growth of direct risk to above 50% of current revenue, resulting in weak debt coverage would lead to a downgrade.

Fitch expects Chuvashia to demonstrate a stable budgetary performance with margins at about 10% in 2012-2014. Fitch expects the region's capex to remain below 20% of total expenditure in 2012-2014 due to the completion of major capital projects in 2007-2010. As a result the budget will have a minor deficit before debt variation in 2012, at about 2% of total revenue.

Fitch expects Chuvashia's direct risk to increase by around RUB1bn to RUB8.3bn by end-2012. In relative terms the republic's direct risk will remain moderate, representing about 30% of current revenue in 2012-2014. Fitch projects debt coverage ratio (direct risk to current balance) to remain strong at about three years in 2012-2014, in line with the region's debt maturity profile.

Fitch estimates the region's immediate refinancing needs in 2012 as low, limiting Chuvashia's exposure to refinancing risk to RUB0.8bn as of 1 August 2012. The republic has committed bank credit lines totalling RUB2bn that fully mitigate its refinancing risks in 2012. Fitch expects the structure of the region's direct risk will remain stable with a proportion of short term debt at about 30% of the total in 2013-2014.

The region's public sector entities' (PSEs) financial debt was RUB2.2bn at end-2011. Guarantees issued in support of its public sector and for promoting economic development totalled RUB1.7bn at end-2011. However the region's contingent risk stemming from PSEs and issued guarantees is low as Chuvashia's PSEs are self-financing and reported aggregate net profit of RUB106m in 2011.

The republic's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of an average Russian region. Its per capita gross regional product (GRP) was about 33% lower than the national median in 2010. However, Chuvashia has a fairly diversified economy that grew by 5.4% in 2011, above the national average. The administration expects a 5.2% yoy economic expansion in 2012, underpinned by the strong growth of industrial output positively impacting the republic's tax revenue.

Chuvashia is located in the eastern part of European Russia. The region contributed 0.4% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.9% of the country's population.